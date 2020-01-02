The balance was enough to withstand a career shooting night from UT Martin’s Parker Stewart, who went off for 33 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Quintin Dove added 14 points. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Racers shot 55%, making 31-of-66 from the field with 10 3-pointers and owned the boards 43-31. A Brown 3-pointer gave Murray State a 5-4 lead less than three minutes into the game and the Racers soon had the lead in double digits. UT Martin came as close as 80-72 with 2:11 remaining, but Williams scored back-to-back layups and Murray State added 5 of 6 at the line.

Murray State matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. UT Martin takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.

