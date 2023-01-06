Brown leads Cal against Stanford after 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -7.5; over/under is 125 BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Stanford Cardinal after Joel Brown scored 21 points in Cal’s 80-76 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes. The Golden Bears are 2-8 on their home court. Cal is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinal have gone 0-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 30.7% from deep. Ryan Agarwal leads the Cardinal shooting 52% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears and Cardinal match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 7.4 points for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Spencer Jones is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 12.3 points. Mike Jones is shooting 39.0% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

