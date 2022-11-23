Brown leads Coastal Carolina against Missouri after 28-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Missouri Tigers after Jomaru Brown scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 79-78 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Missouri went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.5 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 15.6 from deep.