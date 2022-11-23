Brown leads Coastal Carolina against Missouri after 28-point performance

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) at Missouri Tigers (5-0)
Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -14; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Missouri Tigers after Jomaru Brown scored 28 points in Coastal Carolina’s 79-78 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Missouri went 12-21 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 65.5 points per game last season, 12.4 from the free throw line and 15.6 from deep.
Coastal Carolina finished 19-14 overall with a 5-5 record on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.