BOONE, N.C. — Tookie Brown had 28 points as Georgia Southern routed Appalachian State 92-69 on Saturday.

Simeon Carter had 18 points for Georgia Southern (18-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Montae Glenn added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 15 points for the Mountaineers (9-18, 4-10). Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points. Isaac Johnson had 12 rebounds.

Georgia Southern takes on Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday. Appalachian State plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Thursday.

