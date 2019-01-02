SAN ANTONIO — Roydell Brown scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, Shamarkus Kennedy added 20 points and eight boards and McNeese beat Incarnate Word 88-77 in a Southland Conference opener Wednesday night.

The victory was the first for McNeese (5-9, 1-0) away from home this season and its second consecutive win. It was Brown’s seventh double-double of the season.

The Cowboys shot 30 of 45 (66.7 percent) from the field and made a season-high 10 3-pointers in 19 attempts. McNeese scored 27 points off 14 Incarnate Word turnovers. James Harvey had 18 points with three 3s and Trey Touchet scored a career-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including three 3s.

McNeese led 41-33 after the Cardinals scored eight straight points before the break. UIW reduced its margin to six with a quick layup to start the second half, but Touchet made back-to-back 3s and the Cowboys led by double-digit for most of the remainder.

Dwight Murray Jr. scored 18 for the Cardinals (5-9, 0-1). Charles Brown III scored 14 and Augustine Ene and Morgan Taylor 13 each.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.