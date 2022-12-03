Brown leads Louisiana against New Orleans after 27-point performance

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4)
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-1 on the road. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt scoring 85.7 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for New Orleans.
Brown is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for Louisiana.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.