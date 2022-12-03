Brown leads Louisiana against New Orleans after 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -13; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana’s 104-70 win over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Jackson averaging 6.0.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-1 on the road. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt scoring 85.7 points per game and is shooting 49.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 37.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for New Orleans.

Brown is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Terence Lewis II is averaging 12.3 points and 9.9 rebounds for Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article