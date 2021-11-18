Brown also had career highs with six assists and four blocks. Jordan Wilmore added 11 points and Ronnie DeGray III had 10 for the Tigers, who shot 41% from the field but missed 12 of their 14 3-point attempts.
Trendon Hankerson scored eight points on 3-of-17 shooting from the field and 0 of 9 from long range for Northern Illinois.
The Huskies, which trailed by three points at halftime, shot 30% in the first half and just 18.5% (5 of 27) in the second.
The teams travel to Jacksonville, Florida to continue the Jacksonville Classic. Missouri faces SMU on Sunday while Northern Illinois plays Boston University.
