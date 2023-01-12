Brown leads Montana State against Idaho State after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho State Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -11; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho State Bengals after Darius Brown II scored 22 points in Montana State’s 69-54 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats are 5-1 in home games. Montana State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bengals are 3-0 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bobcats and Bengals meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raequan Battle is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Advertisement

Austin Smellie is averaging 5.9 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article