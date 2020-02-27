Jomaru Brown had 24 points for the Colonels (14-16, 11-6). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tre King had seven rebounds.
Ty Taylor, who was second on the Colonels in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Murray State finishes out the regular season against Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Morehead State at home on Saturday.
