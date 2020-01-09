Jacara Cross had 16 points for the Gamecocks (7-9, 2-1). De’Torrion Ware added 15 points and seven rebounds and Martin Roub had 12 points.
Murray State faces Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville State takes on Austin Peay at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.