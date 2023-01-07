Brown leads Ohio against Bowling Green after 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ohio Bobcats (8-6, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-7, 1-0 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -3.5; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Bowling Green Falcons after Miles Brown scored 24 points in Ohio’s 75-72 loss to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Falcons are 4-3 on their home court. Bowling Green averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats are 0-1 in conference games. Ohio is third in the MAC shooting 35.8% from deep. Brown leads the Bobcats shooting 50.9% from 3-point range.

The Falcons and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Advertisement

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Bobcats. Dwight Wilson is averaging 12.1 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article