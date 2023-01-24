Brown leads Ohio against Western Michigan after 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Michigan Broncos (6-13, 2-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -10.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Miles Brown scored 27 points in Ohio’s 96-68 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 at home. Ohio ranks third in the MAC shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Brown shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The Broncos have gone 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Lamar Norman Jr. averaging 3.1.

The Bobcats and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Brown is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Norman averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Tray Maddox Jr. is shooting 41.5% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

