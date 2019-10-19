St. Francis (4-3, 2-1 Northeast Conference) led 9-0 after three quarters. On the first play of the fourth, Brown’s scoring pass to Johnson ended a 15-play, 98-yard drive that lasted almost nine minutes. After forcing the Sharks (0-6, 0-5) to punt, Brown connected with Jenkins to seal it.

Clay Beathard threw for 157 yards for Long Island.

The game was the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Red Flash were the only Northeast Conference team the Sharks had never faced in the 62-year history of the program.

