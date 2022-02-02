The Huskies have gone 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Roberts averaging 2.6.
The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last meeting 64-55 on Jan. 13. Brown scored 21 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Anticevich is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Cal.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
