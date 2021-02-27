Ethan Esposito tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (7-10, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler each had 10 points.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Weber State defeated Sacramento State 82-73 last Thursday.
