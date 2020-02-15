SAVVY SENIORS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have given up only 67.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 30.6 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 12-1 when scoring at least 63.

FLOOR SPACING: Brown’s Hunsaker has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 31.7 percent of them, and is 12 for 25 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 20.1 free throws per game, including 25.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.

