Brown sank 9 of 27 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Redhawks (12-12, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Means finished with 19 points, six assists and four steals and he sent the game to overtime tied at 79 on a jumper with 53 seconds left in regulation. Means won the game on a layup with 3 seconds left in overtime after Brandon Averette’s layup 6 seconds earlier pulled the Wolverines (9-15, 3-6) even.