Riley Grigsby finished with 11 points and five rebounds for Seattle, while Mattia Da Campo scored 10.
Averette and Casdon Jardine topped Utah Valley with 20 points apiece. Averette added seven assists, while Jardine snagged six rebounds.
Seattle shot 44% from the floor, 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13) and made 25 of 35 free throws. Utah Valley made 47.5% overall, 33 percent from distance (8 of 24) and hit 19 of 27 foul shots.
