Brown, Newell lead California to 80-76 victory over Colorado

BERKELEY, Calif. — Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday.
Thiemann scored all his points in the first half — sinking 4 of 6 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws — to guide the Golden Bears to a 39-27 lead at halftime.
Cal, which led for all but 26 seconds of the first half, shot 58% from the floor (15 of 26) and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes shot 40% overall but hit just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc before intermission.
Brown and Clayton scored five points apiece to open the second half and the Golden Bears upped their lead to 49-33 with 14:25 remaining. Sam Alajiki made two free throws to put Cal up 74-56 with 2:14 left to play before the Buffaloes rallied.
Simpson had a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a layup and Hadley followed with a layup and a dunk to pull the Buffs within 74-68 with 48 seconds left. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 79-76 with six seconds to go, but Brown made the second of two free throws to wrap up the win.
Simpson paced Colorado (9-6, 1-3) with 25 points and five assists. J’Vonne Hadley scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting.
Cal has won two of its last three games after a 0-12 start. Colorado saw a five-game win streak end.
