Brown, No. 19 Michigan women roll past Appalachian State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State 77-49 on Saturday. Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.

A’Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (3-7).

Kiser had 12 points and Phelia 11 as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

A 14-0 run to open the second quarter put the Wolverines in command. Phelia made four free throws and hit a 3-pointer and Brown hit a 3 and her layup at the 4:30 mark made it 33-15. The Mountaineers missed four shots and had seven turnovers.

Brown had nine points and five assists in the second half when Michigan shot 58% to finish the game at 53%.

Appalachian State was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and finished 18 of 55 (33%) from the field. The Mountaineers had 27 turnovers but Michigan had 24. The difference was cashing in on the miscues with the Wolverines posting a 30-10 advantage.

Michigan is headed for the Jumpman Invitational and will face No. 7 North Carolina in Charlotte on Tuesday.

