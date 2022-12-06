Brown plays Rhode Island, seeks 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brown Bears (5-4) at Rhode Island Rams (2-6) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Brown hits the road against Rhode Island trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Rams have gone 1-3 in home games. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Brayon Freeman is shooting 35.9% and averaging 12.7 points for Rhode Island.

Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Brown.

