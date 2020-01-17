Johnny McCants added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (13-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference).

New Mexico State led 40-38 five minutes into the second half before taking control with a 17-3 run for a 57-41 lead with 10:36 to play.

Isaiah White had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-12, 1-3). Casdon Jardine added 10 points.

New Mexico State plays at Seattle on Saturday. Utah Valley plays Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Saturday.

