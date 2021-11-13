Cameron Ward was 13-of-30 passing for 108 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Incarnate Word. He added 76 yards rushing on seven carries.
Kohen Granier completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown for Nicholls. Scott was 8-of-14 passing for 80 yards and ran for 49 yards.
The Cardinals, who entered tied with Southeastern Louisiana atop the conference standings and ranked 21st in the FCS coaches polls, conclude their regular season on the road against winless Houston Baptist on Saturday.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25