Childs’ two free throws with 37 seconds left in overtime gave Bradley an 81-79 lead and Henry’s dunk with five seconds left capped the scoring.

Lamont West had 20 points and three blocks for the Bears (13-15, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Josh Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Keandre Cook had 13 points.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Bradley defeated Missouri State 91-78 on Jan. 15.

AD

Bradley (19-9, 10-5) plays at Valparaiso on Saturday. Missouri State plays Loyola of Chicago at home on Saturday.

AD

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com