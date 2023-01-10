Brown scores 21, No. 17 Michigan beats Purdue 80-59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 17 Michigan beat Purdue 80-59 on Tuesday night.
Laila Phelia also scored 17 points for Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten).
Madison Layden scored 16 points and Jayla Smith added 14 for Purdue (11-5, 2-4). Leading scorer Lasha Petree, averaging 17.7 points per game, did not start and was held to four points in 11 minutes.
TEXAS 72, NO. 23 KANSAS 59
AUSTIN, Texas — Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to victory over Kansas.
Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12). Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.
Holly Kersgieter scored 20 points, and Taiyanna Jackson added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas (12-3, 2-2), which has lost three of its last five.
