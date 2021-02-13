Josh Vazquez had 17 points for the Grizzlies (9-10, 5-7). Cameron Parker added 15 points and seven assists. Kyle Owens had 12 points.
The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.