Marcus Domask had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Salukis (8-9, 2-2). Barret Benson added 10 rebounds.
Bradley plays Missouri State on the road on Wednesday. Southern Illinois plays Loyola of Chicago on the road on Thursday.
