Brown scores 23, New Hampshire knocks off Albany (NY) 84-65

DURHAM, N.H. — Kyree Brown’s 23 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany (NY) 84-65 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Jackson finished with 15 points for the Great Danes (6-16, 1-6). Sarju Patel added 14 points for Albany (NY). In addition, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. New Hampshire hosts UMass-Lowell and Albany (NY) hosts Maine.
