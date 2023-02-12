Brown scores 23, No. 12 Michigan turns back Nebraska 80-75

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 23 points and dished off 10 assists and No. 12 Michigan topped Nebraska 80-75 on Sunday, the fourth-straight for the Wolverines.
Emily Kiser scored 15 points for the Wolverines (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten Conference), who won the first meeting 76-59 on Dec. 28. Maddy Nolan had 11 points, hitting two 3-pointers to reach 150 for her career, and Jordan Hobbs added 10 points. Hobbs made her third start for Laila Phelia, UM’s leading scorer who has a lower body injury.
Alexis Markowski had 18 points and 18 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (14-11, 6-8) and Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points. Jaz Shelley scored 14 points with 10 assists and Sam Haiby scored 10.
It was a 61-59 early in the fourth quarter after a Shelley layup before an Elise Stuck 3-pointer capped a 7-0 Michigan run for a 68-59 lead midway through. Two Brown free throws had the lead at 11 with less than a minutes to play. Nebraska made four shots in the last minute but was only 5 of 16 before that with four turnovers and four missed free throws.
Michigan led 36-31 at the half. Nebraska, after making four 3s in the second quarter, hit three early in the third to take a 46-40 lead. but trailed 57-53 going into the fourth quarter 57-53.
Michigan plays at No. 2 Indiana on Thursday, Nebraska goes to Minnesota on Wednesday.
