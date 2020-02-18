Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats (13-12, 7-6). Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins each had 16 points. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Wildcats. Davidson defeated Saint Joseph’s 89-83 in overtime on Jan. 11. Saint Joseph’s matches up against George Mason on the road on Saturday. Davidson plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

