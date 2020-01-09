Josiah Wallace had 16 points for the Panthers (7-8, 0-3), who have now lost four straight games. George Dixon added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double and Marvin Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Eastern Kentucky led by 12 points with 12 minutes to go after a four-point play by Brown but Eastern Illinois responded with the next 10 points, eight from Wallace.

AD

The Colonels shot 56% in the first half to take a 46-32 lead but the Panthers came back a 51% second half to make it a game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com