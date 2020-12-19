Leslie Nkereuwem scored a career-high 20 points for the Lancers (1-6). Justin Hill added 18 points and seven rebounds. DeShaun Wade had 14 points.
The Citadel plays Presbyterian at home on Tuesday. Longwood takes on Virginia Tech on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.