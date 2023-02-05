Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana over Marshall 77-67

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown had 26 points and Louisiana picked up its 10th straight win with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.
The Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4) were led by Taevion Kinsey with 28 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen added nine points and seven rebounds, while Kamdyn Curfman had nine points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Louisiana visits Southern Miss, while Marshall visits Coastal Carolina.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.