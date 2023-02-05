Brown scores 26 to lead Louisiana over Marshall 77-67

Brown added 20 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-4, 10-2 Sun Belt Conference). Greg Williams Jr. was 8-of-14 shooting and scored 20. Themus Fulks pitched in with 12 points, seven assists and three steals.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown had 26 points and Louisiana picked up its 10th straight win with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

The Thundering Herd (19-6, 8-4) were led by Taevion Kinsey with 28 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen added nine points and seven rebounds, while Kamdyn Curfman had nine points and two steals.