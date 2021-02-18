Cody Carlson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 12 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.
Cameron Shelton had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-12, 4-7). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points.
