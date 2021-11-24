Washington led 42-32 at halftime, then the Coyotes closed to within four points with eight minutes to go. Brown scored the next seven Washington points and the Huskies led 72-64. The lead reached 10 when Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer with 3:29 left. Brown hit two free throws for an 82-70 lead and the Huskies led by double-digits the rest of the way.
PJ Fuller scored 14 points for Washington (4-2). Eddie Matthews Jr. added 13 and Bey 12. The Huskies shot 58% overall.
Noah Freidel led the Jackrabbits (5-2) with 20 points. Douglas Wilson added 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The four teams in the round-robin tournament play three games in three days. On Wednesday, the final day, Washington will play Nevada and South Dakota State will take on George Mason.
