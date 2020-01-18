Michael Moreno added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Colonels (7-12, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

Carlos Marshall Jr. led the Tigers (12-7, 4-2) with 22 points. Washington and Michael Littlejohn added 18 each and Shakem Johnson scored 13 points with nine rebounds.

The win snapped the Colonels’ five-game losing streak in the series.

Eastern Kentucky faces Jacksonville State on the road on Thursday. Tennessee State takes on Austin Peay on the road on Thursday.

