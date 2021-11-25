UConn: Wednesday’s 115-109 win against the Tigers was a March-esque thriller, but regrouping from it to play again in less than 24 hours was a major challenge. It didn’t help that UConn didn’t have forward Isaiah Whaley, who sat out after fainting briefly following a 43-minute effort in the Auburn game. UConn missed 15 of its first 18 shots, then recovered to go up seven with 4:44 left before fading late.