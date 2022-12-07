Brown takes road win streak into matchup with Rhode Island

Brown Bears (5-4) at Rhode Island Rams (2-6)
The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Brown is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Rhode Island.
Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for Brown.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.