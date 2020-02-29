James Baker had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-18, 7-11 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Walker added 17 points and six rebounds. Ta’lon Cooper had 14 points.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Eastern Kentucky defeated Morehead State 78-71 on Feb. 13. The Colonels end the regular season at 15-16 (12-6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.