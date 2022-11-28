Brown visits Cent. Conn. St. following Lilly's 32-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brown Bears (2-4) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-7) New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 32 points in Brown’s 70-63 win against the Maine Black Bears. The Blue Devils have gone 0-2 at home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 12.7 assists per game led by Nigel Scantlebury averaging 2.9.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Brown is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Amos is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 9.4 points for Cent. Conn. St..

Lilly is averaging 17.2 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.0 points for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

