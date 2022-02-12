The Big Red have gone 9-1 at home. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keller Boothby averaging 3.7.
The Bears are 3-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is the leader in the Ivy League giving up only 67.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.
The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Big Red won the last matchup 74-72 on Jan. 30. Noll scored 16 points points to help lead the Big Red to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boothby is shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 9.3 points. Noll is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.
Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.7 points. Tamenang Choh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Brown.
LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.
Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.
