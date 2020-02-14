Jordan Dingle added 16 points for Penn. Max Martz had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Brown matches up against Princeton on the road on Saturday. Penn takes on Yale at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.