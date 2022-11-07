The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Brown's 7 3-pointers send Stetson past Florida State 83-74

By
November 7, 2022 at 10:15 p.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Luke Brown scored 27 points on 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Stetson beat Florida State 83-74 in a season opener Monday night.

The win snapped Stetson’s 18-game losing streak to Florida State. The Seminoles hadn’t lost to Stetson in Tallahassee since 1953. It was the first meeting between the two schools since Dec. 22, 2014.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Brown, a sophomore transfer from Ball State, made all 14 3s in 18 games last year with the Cardinals.

The Hatters led most of the way including the entire second half. Brown’s 3-pointer with 11:48 before halftime made it 14-12 in favor of Stetson and they led for the remainder.

Brown followed with another 3, and that started a 20-4 run that extended the lead to 34-16 with 7:13 before intermission.

Caleb Mills converted a three-point play early in the second half to bring the Seminoles within 48-44 before Brown promptly responded with another 3.

Stephan Swenson sank a pair of foul shots and Stetson pushed the margin back to double figures with 13:09 remaining before Florida State made a final push.

The Seminoles used a 17-7 run to draw within 3 on layups by Jalen Warley and Mills with 4:44 left, but Alvin Tumblin threw down a dunk for a 70-66 lead and closed the door on FSU.

Matthew Cleveland led Florida State with 16 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Loading...