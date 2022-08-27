Brumfield, White lead UNLV's 52-21 rout of Idaho State

LAS VEGAS — Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, UNLV scored 35 points in the second quarter and the Rebels defeated Idaho State 52-21 in a season-opener on Saturday.
Among Idaho State’s three touchdowns, the big play was a 55-yard pass from Tyler Vander Waal to Jalen Johnson in the first quarter.
UNLV finished with 552 total yards — 405 passing.
Both teams had five sacks.
UNLV’s 45 points in the first half were the second-most in program history, behind the 52 points scored against Idaho State in 2015. UNLV won that game 80-8.
