Brumfield, White lead UNLV's 52-21 rout of Idaho State

LAS VEGAS — Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, UNLV scored 35 points in the second quarter and the Rebels defeated Idaho State 52-21 in a season-opener on Saturday.

Ricky White scored two first-half receiving touchdowns and his 182 receiving yards in the first half were the 11th highest single-game total in UNLV history. Brumfield and White hooked up for a 72-yard UNLV score in the second quarter. The pair sat out the second half.