Bruner and Denver host No. 19 UCLA

Denver Pioneers (8-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Tommy Bruner scored 26 points in Denver’s 87-85 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bruins have gone 6-0 at home. UCLA has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 3-1 on the road. Denver is fifth in the Summit giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 10.3 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is shooting 55.6% and averaging 17.3 points for UCLA.

Bruner averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Tyree Corbett is averaging 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

