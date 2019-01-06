LOS ANGELES — Jordan Bruner had a double-double and Alex Copeland scored seven of his 14 points in overtime to help Yale slip past CSU Northridge 94-90 Saturday night.

Bruner finished with 18 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and five assists, Blake Reynolds also scored 18 and Miye Oni added 16 points for Yale (9-3).

Copeland hit a 3-pointer before Bruner and Oni threw down back-to-back dunks to give the Bulldogs an 83-76 lead with 2:57 left in OT. Lamine Diane sandwiched a pair of free throws and a jumper around a layup by Reynolds to pull Northridge within five with two minutes left but the Matadors got no closer.

Bruner scored the final four points in a 9-2 spurt that gave Yale a 76-73 lead with 2.7 seconds left in regulation but Diane hit a turn-around 3 — just hit third 3-pointer on nine attempts this season — as time expired to force OT.

Diane finished with a season-high 35 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and four blocks for Northridge (6-10). The 6-foot-7 freshman from Senegal came in averaging 23.6 points, 10.8 boards, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals this season.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.