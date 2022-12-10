Bruner leads Denver against No. 19 UCLA after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (8-2) at UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -26.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays the No. 19 UCLA Bruins after Tommy Bruner scored 26 points in Denver’s 87-85 overtime loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Bruins have gone 6-0 in home games. UCLA averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pioneers are 3-1 on the road. Denver ranks fifth in the Summit with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for UCLA.

Bruner averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Corbett is averaging 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

