Bruner leads Denver against Sacramento State after 20-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (3-5)
The Pioneers are 3-0 in road games. Denver is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Hornets. Patterson is averaging 8.0 points for Sacramento State.
Tevin Smith is averaging 14.5 points for the Pioneers. Bruner is averaging 14.4 points for Denver.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.