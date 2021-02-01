Bruschi served as a lead analyst at ESPN after his retirement.
His duties at Arizona will include serving on the executive football management team and as a consultant to the football staff. He also will assist Fisch with alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development off the field.
Fisch was hired last month to replace Kevin Sumlin.
