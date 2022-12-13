Bryan and Charleston Southern host Tennessee State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Tennessee State Tigers after Tyeree Bryan scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-65 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls. The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Tennessee State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-4 away from home. Charleston Southern is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Tennessee State.

Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.9 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for Charleston Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article