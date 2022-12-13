Bryan and Charleston Southern host Tennessee State

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-4)
The Buccaneers have gone 0-4 away from home. Charleston Southern is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Tennessee State.
Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.9 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for Charleston Southern.
