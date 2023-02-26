Bryant and Norfolk State host North Carolina Central

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (20-8, 9-3 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (15-11, 8-4 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-76 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Eagles are 12-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Monroe averaging 4.4.

The Spartans are 9-3 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Monroe is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Bryant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 69.5% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

